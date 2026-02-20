Kochi: The Lakshadweep administration has granted permission for the distribution of liquor at government-run Dak Bungalows on the inhabited islands of Chetlat and Bitra, marking a significant shift in the Union Territory where total prohibition has been in force since 1979.

Until now, liquor permits were restricted to Bangaram Island, a tourist destination catering primarily to international and domestic visitors. Following amendments to the Lakshadweep Prohibition Regulation, 1979, liquor may now be served at Dak Bungalows in Chetlat and Bitra. These colonial-era rest houses, currently managed by the Tourism Department, have been granted licences for one year as part of efforts to boost tourism in the islands.

The licences, issued under Regulation 19(1)(b) of the 1979 Regulation, authorise the General Manager of Sports, Lakshadweep Tourism, to possess liquor and issue it to individuals or institutions holding valid permits. As per the order issued by District Collector Dr R Giri Sarkar, liquor can be issued only to valid permit holders. Operators must maintain a separate stock register detailing the type and quantity of liquor possessed and issued. Prior permission is required for transporting liquor, specifying the quantity and other details.

The licence further mandates that details of all permit holders who consume liquor at the premises must be recorded and submitted to the authorities every month. Any violation of the conditions could lead to cancellation of the licence and action under the 1979 Regulation. The licence is valid for one year from the date of notification.

The decision has triggered strong opposition from sections of the local population. Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Sayeed has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order, terming the move unacceptable. He pointed out that in 2021, liquor outlets were allowed on various islands in the name of promoting tourism despite public resistance. Permitting liquor distribution in Chetlat and Bitra would increase alcohol addiction among youth and create law and order and social issues, he said.

Given the unique social structure and circumstances of Lakshadweep, public opinion strongly favours a complete rollback of the decision to import and distribute liquor, the MP added. Congress Committees in Chetlat and Bitra have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking withdrawal of the order. The party leadership has warned that legal action will be initiated if the administration does not reconsider the decision.