Malappuram: The Manjeri Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced all five convicts in the 2016 Mankada ‘moral policing’ murder case to life imprisonment. Judge M Thushar pronounced the sentence.

On February 17, the sessions court found Sharafudheen (34), his brother Abdul Naser (41), Abdul Gafoor (53), Sakeer Husain (44), and Muhammed Suhail (35) guilty under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 302 (murder) and 449 (house trespass to commit an offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code. Three other accused — Shafeeque (35), Mansoor (35) and Abdul Naser (36) — were acquitted.

The conviction was seen as being in line with the prosecution’s submissions, though the case was not considered a ‘rarest of rare’ instance.

The case pertains to the killing of 42-year-old Nazeer Hussain, who was allegedly assaulted to death in the early hours of June 28, 2016, at Koottil in Mankada. According to the prosecution, Nazeer had gone to a woman’s residence around 3 am when a group of local residents, including some of her relatives, locked him inside a room and attacked him with wooden logs and other objects.

The assault reportedly continued for a prolonged period, leaving Nazeer unconscious. Acting on a tip-off from local residents, a police team from Mankada reached the spot and rushed him to hospital. He was later declared dead at a hospital in Perinthalmanna.

A special investigation team led by Inspector AM Sidhique of Perinthalmanna Police Station probed the case. At the final hearing, the defence pleaded for leniency, arguing that the accused were the sole breadwinners of their respective families. However, Special Public Prosecutor PG Mathew contended that although the matter did not fall under the ‘rarest of rare’ category, it was a case of mob lynching and, given the seriousness of the crime, warranted maximum punishment.