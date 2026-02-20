Kozhikode: The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has strongly criticised the move by the Students Federation of India (SFI) to organise beef festivals on college campuses across Kerala in protest against the controversial 'beef scene' in the trailer of the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2.

MSF state general secretary CK Najaf said that among Hindus in Kerala, there are both those who eat beef and those who do not, and that in confronting the RSS, it is unacceptable to hurt the sentiments of ordinary Hindu believers.

"Does the CPM still carry the mistaken belief that organising beef festivals will either provoke or win over the Muslim minority in Kerala?" he asked. "Those who eat beef may continue to do so, but if even a small section sincerely believes beef is forbidden, they too deserve respect. Organising beef festivals in front of believers who consider beef taboo only wounds their sentiments," Najaf said.

"Just as a ban on beef is a violation of human rights, forcing people to eat beef is also a violation of human rights. Malayalis never tell anyone not to eat beef; likewise, no one is forced to eat it. If there is a Hindu believer who considers beef forbidden, that belief must be protected. If there are vegetarians who follow a sathvic way of life, that too deserves respect," he said.

"For a faithful community that regards beef as prohibited, a beef festival is a challenge to their beliefs. There is no situation in Kerala that requires organising beef festivals to resist the communal-fascist politics of the RSS. A Muslim believer does not eat pork; that does not mean they insist others must not eat it. But celebrating a pork festival would carry an element of religious insensitivity and mockery," he pointed out.

"All beliefs must be treated with respect; believers should not be collectively pushed into the frame of communalism."

Najaf added that MSF opposed The Kerala Story 2 not merely because it was anti-Muslim, but because it amounted to propaganda against Kerala itself. "It is hard to understand why such a film should be countered by organising beef festivals. What is needed is not this kind of performative protest, but constructive resistance," he said in a Facebook post on Friday.