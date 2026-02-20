Kottayam: As the sea breeze mingled with the Catholic songs, the people of Lanthenbatheri seemed to step straight out of the book’s pages and came alive on stage.

Among the audience, one face shone with a smile throughout, that of N S Madhavan, the creator of the world unfolding on stage before him. The author personally visited CMS College on Thursday to witness the theatrical adaptation of his novel Lanthenbatheriyile Luthiniyakal (Litanies of Dutch Battery), staged by the CMS College Theatre Club.

According to Madhavan, this may well be Kerala’s first promenade-style play, where the entire location becomes the stage, and the audience moves alongside the characters to experience the drama. He also recalled watching Macbeth by William Shakespeare in a similar promenade format in London.

“This play carries the history of Kochi, the scent of the sea and the stories the ocean has to tell. Usually, we encounter such history only through the pages of books. Today, through this vast theatrical ocean, we are given the opportunity to walk through it in person,” he said.

The play, which began at 6.45 pm, ran for 140 minutes. Even the biryani prepared as part of the performance was made using the same ingredients mentioned in the novel. Twenty-five students appeared in various roles. The production will continue to be staged on campus at 6.45 pm till February 22. Entry is through tickets. For more information: https://cmscollege.ac.in