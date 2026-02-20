UV index continues to soar in Kerala; Munnar among 3 places under orange alert
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has announced that the Ultraviolet (UV) index continues to rise in the state, increasing the risk of sunburn as well as skin and eye diseases.
According to the latest figures released by the KSDMA, the UV Index has been recorded at 9 in Munnar (Ernakulam), Konni (Pathanamthitta), and Chengannur (Alappuzha). An orange alert has been sounded in these places.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for seven locations — Kottarakkara (Kollam), Changanassery (Kottayam), Kalamassery (Ernakulam), Ollur (Thrissur), Thrithala (Palakkad), Ponnani (Malappuram), and Mananthavadi (Wayanad).
The Ultraviolet Index (UVI), which measures UV radiation on a scale of 1 to 11, has been rising in the state due to dry weather conditions and high temperatures.
According to the KSDMA, high-altitude hilly regions and tropical zones are more vulnerable to elevated UV levels. Even under clear skies, UV radiation may remain intense in such areas.
The authority also noted that water bodies and sandy surfaces can reflect UV rays, thereby increasing exposure in regions with such geographical features.
The KSDMA has issued a public health advisory urging people to exercise extreme caution while venturing outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm, when UV levels are at their peak.
It has also advised people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.
Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA
The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks:
- Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.
- Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.
- Take rest under the shade during travel.
- Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.
- Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.
- Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.
- Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.
- Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.
- Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.
- Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.
- Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.
- Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.
- Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.
- Provide water for animals and birds.
- Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.
- Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.
- Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.
- Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.