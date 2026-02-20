Thiruvananthapuram: A 14-year-old boy met with an accident after taking a car out in the early hours of Friday, allegedly locking his family inside the house before leaving. The incident occurred around 2.30 am in Karamana.

The school student had gone out for a drive with his 15-year-old neighbour. The car belonged to a native of Kumarapuram. According to reports, the boy locked his family inside the house and left around midnight to go out for tea.

The accident occurred in Karamana, a stretch known for frequent accidents. The car broke through the compound wall of a nearby house, plunged down a slope, and turned turtle. The vehicle suffered extensive damage. However, the students did not sustain serious injuries. Karamana police reached the spot and took them to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case against the parent of the child, who is also the owner of the vehicle, under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5, 180, 199A(1) and 199A(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Earlier in November 2025, a 16-year-old boy drove a Toyota Innova recklessly along the Cherai–Njarakkal road, crashing into multiple vehicles and injuring one person. Several others narrowly escaped being hit.

Police booked the boy’s father, Abdul Rasheed, a native of Kaloor, for allegedly allowing a juvenile to drive. The case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident occurred when the teenager, accompanied by two friends, took the vehicle out for a drive. CCTV footage later showed the car making a sudden U-turn in the middle of the road without checking the side mirrors, narrowly missing several bikers.