The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹5 lakh in financial assistance to Sandhya Mol Biju, a native of Adimali in Idukki, who lost her left leg after sustaining serious injuries in a landslip on an under-construction stretch of the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH 85) on October 25, 2025.

The disaster struck Laksham Veedu Colony, Koombanpara, where Sandhya and her husband Biju lived. A massive mound of soil crashed into the area, destroying eight houses, including theirs, and leaving several others unsafe. A larger tragedy was narrowly avoided as the Adimali grama panchayat had evacuated around 50 families earlier that day after cracks were noticed in the terrain. Sandhya and Biju had briefly returned home that night to collect important documents when the landslip occurred. Biju was pulled out dead, while Sandhya sustained severe injuries and remained hospitalised for 39 days.

The assistance has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) following Sandhya’s application seeking support for her medical expenses. She is now responsible for supporting her elderly parents and her daughter, Arya, a nursing student in Kottayam. The family was already under financial strain, having lost their son to cancer a year before the accident. Officials note that Sandhya is still undergoing treatment and has no steady income.

After the incident, Sandhya underwent surgery and specialised treatment at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, incurring medical expenses of about ₹11.15 lakh. Much of this cost was covered by actor Mammootty through his Care and Share Foundation, providing crucial support during her recovery. However, she continues to require regular follow-up treatment.

In its order, the government stated that her financial condition and the family’s hardship were examined in detail before sanctioning the ₹5 lakh assistance. The amount will be released to the Idukki District Collector, who has been directed to disburse it without delay and report compliance to the government.

Earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had released Sandhya ₹1 lakh as compensation. She also received some relief after her daughter’s college management assured support for Arya’s education.

However, the situation of other affected residents remains unresolved. Around 50 families initially received ₹15,000 each from the highway contractor as emergency assistance, but at least 27 houses were either damaged or faced relocation. Eight families whose homes were destroyed were shifted to nearby Kerala State Electricity Board quarters, while others were asked to move into rented accommodation with assurances that the rent would be paid by the highway authorities. Residents, however, say no such payments have been made so far, prompting protests in the area.