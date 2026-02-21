Kozhikode: The waste management system of Kozhikode City Corporation has hit a major roadblock, as several CNG vehicles purchased 18 months ago to collect non-biodegradable waste have ground to a halt. Bags of waste collected from homes and establishments are now piling up across the city, leaving the Haritha Karma Sena struggling to cope.

Eighteen months ago, the corporation rolled out 24 CNG goods autorickshaw vehicles at a cost of ₹2.3 crores, dividing the city into three zones with eight vehicles assigned to each. However, 10 of these vehicles have already become non-operational, with some lying idle for over three months. Though the remaining 14 vehicles in the fleet are still on the road, they are in a fragile condition and could break down at any moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

These vehicles have been rendered idle primarily due to the failure to carry out timely maintenance, caused by delays on the part of the corporation's office in sanctioning funds required for servicing.

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of the corporation council meeting. A service station had estimated ₹5,786 to repair an autorickshaw damaged due to wiring faults. However, confusion over who should approve the expenditure has kept the vehicle out of service for three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the engineering department is responsible for maintaining all corporation-owned vehicles, in this case, a clerk forwarded the file to the health department. Even after the health officer clarified that it was not their responsibility, the engineering clerk refused to take further action. Intervention by the health officer, the superintending enginee, and the corporation secretary also failed to push the file to the finance committee, leaving it stalled.

While these vehicles were expected to last at least 10 years, they are already deteriorating within just one and a half year due to the lack of timely servicing and proper maintenance.