The Special Intensive Revision is over, and Kerala’s final electoral roll for the assembly elections 2026 was published on Saturday. The updated roll shows 2,69,53,644 voters in the state.

Steps to check

Visit website

Enter your EPIC number and search to verify your status

You can also download the polling station-wise ASD list in the next tab

To find your old and corresponding new Epic Number, click here

To find your polling station, click here

The latest revision has led to a net deletion of 8,97,211 names compared to the October 2025 base roll, which had 2,78,50,855 voters. 53,229 people were specifically removed from the draft roll for reasons such as death, acquisition of foreign citizenship, change of residence, or duplication.

Is the revision process over?

The SIR exercise is still in progress. Between January 31 and February 16, the Election Commission received 4,01,368 additional applications, including:

Form 6 (new voter inclusion): 1,23,133

Form 6A (overseas voters): 7,421

Form 7 (deletion requests): 1,66,404

Form 8 (corrections): 1,04,410

Some of these applicants may already appear on the February 21 final list, while others are expected to appear on a supplementary roll.

How to appeal if your name is missing

Voters can challenge deletions through a two-stage appeal process:

First appeal: Before the District Election Officer under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950

Second appeal: Before the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24(b)

Importantly, applications for inclusion in the voters list can be submitted until the last date for filing nomination papers.

Voters are advised to check their details early and file corrections or appeals if required.