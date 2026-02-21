Around 20 passengers were injured after two Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses collided at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district on Friday night.

The accident occurred around 10.15 pm near the One Way Junction in the heart of Kunnamkulam town. A KSRTC Swift bus operating on the Kozhikode–Thiruvananthapuram route rammed into a Chengannur Superfast bus that was moving ahead of it.

Nearly 20 passengers from both buses sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment. According to preliminary reports, none of the injuries are serious.

Following the accident, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Kozhikode–Thrissur road stretch.

Initial assessment suggests that the mishap may have been caused by slippery road conditions following rainfall, in the section where paint had spilt onto the road the previous day.