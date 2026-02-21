Idukki: Devikulam MLA A Raja allegedly threatened the Special Tehsildar leading an encroachment eviction drive in Munnar. The MLA is reported to have issued the warning during a phone call to Special Tehsildar C V Gayathri.

According to sources, the MLA threatened that the revenue officials accompanying the Tehsildar would be assaulted and that their hands and legs would be “beaten and broken." During the call, he also said that if the law were strictly enforced, buildings would not rise in the locality.

The MLA's reaction was triggered by the eviction proceedings near the Munnar Guest House.

He further alleged that three members of the task force had accepted bribes in connection with the eviction action. The Tehsildar responded, stating that if details of those who had taken money were provided, she would recommend appropriate action.

The MLA also criticised the eviction as “selective.” However, A Raja declined to comment on the incident.

Actions Being Taken Strictly as per law

Special Tehsildar C V Gayathri reportedly informed the MLA that all eviction measures were being carried out in accordance with the law. She clarified that she had no personal acquaintance or connection with anyone involved and that no irregularities had occurred.

She further stated that she would continue to perform her duties regardless of transfers and was prepared to work anywhere. The Tehsildar added that if any financial allegations against members of the task force are substantiated with evidence, she would recommend further action. She also rejected claims that the eviction drive was selective.

A Raja Should Protest Against the Government

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose said that A Raja should stage protests against the government instead. He alleged that while encroachers, including those in Munnar, were being allowed to undertake construction on one hand, construction bans were being imposed on others, thereby misleading the public.

The MP further claimed that the eviction attempt by revenue officials in Munnar was related to an encroachment linked to a CPM office.