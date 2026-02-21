Karukachal: The collective of rubber producers has begun manufacturing rubber grow bags using rubber sheets, marking a significant step toward value addition in the rubber sector.

The factory has been established by Rubfarm, the first rubber producers’ company in the state, formed by bringing together 32 societies with Pala as its base. The unit is located near RPS at Kurumkanni in Kanjirappally.

Rubber sheet as a value-added product

The grow bags, designed in the thickness and size of plant pots, are manufactured by grinding rubber sheets and blending them with other materials. In the first phase, black coloured bags are being manufactured. The rubber sheets required for production are being sourced from farmers who are shareholders of the Rubfam company.

Seventy-five per cent of the profit generated from product sales will be returned to the farmers who supply the sheets. The initiative is intended to ensure that farmers receive prices higher than in the open market.

The rubber grow bags can be used continuously for up to ten years. They do not break when dropped and are environmentally friendly, making them a durable and sustainable alternative to conventional grow bags.

Company chairman Dr Jacob Mathew said that permission has been obtained from the state government to distribute the product through the three-tier panchayat system, and the factory inauguration will be held soon.