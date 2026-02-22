Senior officials of the Election Commission of India will visit Kerala ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections to review the State’s preparedness for the polls. A team led by Shri Maneesh Garg, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, is scheduled to arrive in the State on Sunday to assess election machinery and arrangements. Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Saturday published Kerala’s final electoral roll for the Assembly elections. The updated roll will also be shared with recognised political parties.

The final electorate in the State stands at 2,69,53,644. This includes 1.31 crore male voters, 1.38 crore female voters and 227 third-gender voters. The number of voters in the 18–19 age group is 4,24,518. Officials will display the final roll from February 21 at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers. The electorate details are also available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala.

Compared with the October 2025 electoral roll, which served as the base list for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and contained 2,78,50,855 voters, the current revision has resulted in the deletion of 8,97,211 names. Officials said this marks a significant reduction in deletions compared with the draft SIR list. The electoral roll used by the Kerala State Election Commission for the recently concluded local body elections had 2,86,24,558 voters. In comparison, the final SIR list shows a decrease of 16,79,914 voters.

Between January 31 and February 16, the Election Commission received 4,01,368 additional applications. These included 1,23,133 Form 6 applications for inclusion of names, 7,421 Form 6A submissions, 1,66,404 Form 7 requests for deletion and 1,04,410 Form 8 applications for corrections. Officials indicated that eligible applicants would be included in a supplementary list in due course.