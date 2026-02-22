Palakkad: Production of the Kerala government’s new brandy, ‘Minnal Magic’, has begun at Malabar Distilleries in Menonpara. Although the brand was originally planned to be named ‘Malabar Mystery’, authorities opted for a new name at the last minute. The distillery is producing half-litre bottles priced at ₹400 each, which are slated to reach BEVCO outlets within a week.

It is learnt that Malabar Distilleries will produce 13,500 cases of liquor per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

While inaugurating the new liquor manufacturing plant, Excise Minister MB Rajesh noted that some people had already circulated the name ‘Malabar Mystery’ even before the brand was officially named Minnal Magic.

At the same time, the cardboard boxes containing the bottles were found to have originally been labelled ‘Malabar Mystery’. At the plant, around a hundred such boxes were found to have been covered with sellotape to conceal the previous name. Stickers bearing the old name, intended for the bottles, had also been printed. The CPM mouthpiece even published a photograph of the boxes with the old label.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, the minister reiterated his statement: “Even before BEVCO officially named the brand, some people had already started spreading a name. No one even verified whether it was correct. This is how many things happen. What circulates is often not the truth.”

It is understood that the name change came in response to complaints about using ‘Malabar’ in a liquor brand. Earlier, the government’s move to invite public suggestions for the brand name had also sparked controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was chaired by Minister K Krishnankutty. Speakers included A Prabhakaran, MLA; MR Ajith Kumar, Chairman of Malabar Distilleries and Excise Commissioner; BEVCO MD Harshita Attalloori; Elappully Panchayat President C Biju; Vadakarapathi Panchayat President S Dinesh; Rtd. Colonel Shaju M Varghese, MD of Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company; and R Ragesh.

“The government considers liquor an industry. That’s why the liquor policy has been revised. At a time when even Gulf countries are introducing liberal changes, it is not right for us to tighten regulations and move backwards,” said Minister MB Rajesh.