Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday concluded a comprehensive review of Kerala’s preparedness for the 2026 Assembly elections during a series of meetings held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The delegation, led by Senior Deputy Commissioners Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma and Maneesh Garg, along with Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Kumar and Media Director General Ashish Goyal, met the Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer, District Collectors and District Police Chiefs. The discussions focused on the logistical and administrative frameworks required for the smooth conduct of the polls.

The Commission reviewed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and other preliminary activities undertaken by District Election Officers and the police. Addressing officials, the ECI team issued specific directives aimed at ensuring a flawless and transparent electoral process.

Highlighting Kerala’s long-standing tradition of peaceful and non-violent polling, the Commission stressed the need to maintain these standards in the upcoming elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar briefed the delegation on the state’s readiness to conduct peaceful polling. State Police Nodal Officer H Venkatesh presented a detailed overview of the law-and-order measures being put in place across Kerala.

During a dedicated afternoon session with various enforcement agencies, the Commission directed officials to intensify efforts to curb the flow of illicit liquor, unaccounted cash and narcotics. It also mandated real-time recording of all seizure proceedings through the ESMS portal to ensure accountability. The visit concluded with a meeting involving the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary and the Secretary of the General Administration Department.