The sixteenth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly resumed on Monday in the usual manner marked by uproarious sloganeering and declaration of non-cooperation to proceedings by the UDF over the Sabarimala gold scam issue.

The opposition stuck with its routine practice in the ongoing session of initial declaration, not to cooperate, and then casting allegations on the state government related to alleged gold theft from Sabarimala temple.

Congress MLA K Babu said that all the main accused in the case are out on bail because of the lapses in investigation. He also brought up the bail granted to Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the case saying that he was unfairly jailed for 41 days.

"We have been demanding resignation of the Devaswom Minister and that the Office of the Chief Minister should stop intervening in the investigation. We persist with the demand and declare that we will not cooperate with the proceedings of the assembly," said K Babu.

Law Minister P Rajeev mockingly responded that Babu may as well believe that he got a chance to speak and there was nothing more to it. He then said that whatever Babu has said was in defiance of the Kerala High Court.

"Time and again, we have said that the government has no report regarding the probe. It is submitted in sealed cover to the High Court which has said that the investigation is flawless and is in the right direction. So whatever remarks made by Babu are against the High Court. Whoever the accused is, be it tantri or anyone else, the government has no say in it," said Rajeev.

While the UDF MLAs crowded the base of the Speaker's chamber, Speaker A N Shamseer stuck with the strategy to get on with the daily proceedings, a ploy which has ruined UDF's attempts to hog attention over the Sabarimala gold scam case.

The UDF then trooped to the well of the House and started shouting anti-government slogans, particularly linking the government to the Sabarimala gold scandal. Amid the chaos, the Question Hour is being conducted.

As per the list of business, five bills; The Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional functions as respects the services under The Kerala State Biodiversity Board) Bill, 2025, The Kerala Advocates' Clerks Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Kerala Advocates' Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Kerala Nativity Card Bill, 2026, The Abkari (Amendment) Bill, 2026 are scheduled to be introduced and motion has to be passed for reference to the Subject Committee on Monday.