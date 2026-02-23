Kozhikode: BJP councillors barged into the chamber of the Kozhikode Corporation mayor on Monday, protesting the building collapse at Valiyangadi that claimed three lives.

The councillors alleged that the inefficiency and negligence of the Corporation led to the incident. Three workers were killed and two others seriously injured after a concrete slab of a building owned by the Kozhikode City Corporation collapsed at Valiyangadi, where the old passport office functioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP councillors said the building had been marked for demolition two years ago after being found in poor condition. "How did a building that was decided to be demolished receive a fitness certificate?" a BJP councillor asked.

Protesting against the Corporation, BJP councillors and party workers marched to the Corporation office, where police attempted to stop them. Raising slogans, the protesters forced their way into the Corporation building.

ADVERTISEMENT

When they tried to enter the mayor's chamber, police offered stiff resistance. However, the councillors managed to enter the chamber and raised slogans in protest.

Alleging corruption in the granting of the fitness licence, the councillors demanded answers from the mayor. "We want answers. The mayor must explain," a councillor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the Kozhikode Corporation was responsible for the deaths of three workers. "It is the Corporation that killed those three workers," said the Kozhikode DCC president, demanding a judicial probe into the incident.