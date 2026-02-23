Kumily: A Spanish couple celebrated their wedding at the Durga Ganapathy Bhadrakali temple in Kumily, in Idukki, embracing traditional Hindu rituals.

The ceremony, attended by temple officials and a few close friends, saw Oscar (47) tie the nuptial knot around Celia’s (37) neck. Temple president Ravindran Nair oversaw the wedding arrangements.

Oscar has been visiting Kerala twice a year since 2010. Among the many places he has explored, Varkala and Thekkady hold a special place in his heart. His repeated visits to temples across Kerala and Tamil Nadu sparked his fascination with Hindu traditions and rituals. Inspired by Oscar’s experiences, Celia gradually became familiar with these customs, and for the past three years, she has also been visiting Kerala.