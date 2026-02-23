Thiruvananthapuram: Two lion cubs born at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo are showing steady progress and have begun feeding independently at the zoo hospital after surviving a critical first month marked by health complications.

The cubs, born to Naila and Leo on January 21, have reached one month old and are showing healthy weight gain. At birth, the male cub weighed 1.85 kg and the female 1.65 kg. They now weigh 3.15 kg and 2.85 kg, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoo authorities shifted the cubs to the hospital on the night of their birth after prolonged labour left them weak and in poor condition. Naila’s insufficient milk supply further complicated their survival. In 2023, Naila had lost her previous litter, prompting the authorities to adopt heightened precautions and initiate intensive monitoring this time.

A veterinary team led by Dr Nikesh Kiran provided emergency treatment and round-the-clock supervision. The team, which included livestock inspectors Jijo and Nahas and animal keeper Anil, initially placed the cubs in an incubator and administered specialised care.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the critical period, the female cub suffered a severe drop in blood sugar and slipped into a life-threatening condition. Zoo Director Manjula Devi said the team’s sustained and coordinated efforts helped the cubs overcome the crisis and cross the vulnerable first 30 days.

The cubs now receive milk every six hours and are being fed Royal Canin milk powder. After they began suckling independently, the team shifted them from the incubator to a special care room at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veterinary surgeon said the cubs have passed the most critical stage but still require close observation. The zoo will move them to an open enclosure once they start eating meat on their own. Until then, officials will continue to care for them in a specially prepared nursery at the hospital for about three months. Authorities will name the cubs after they shift them to the enclosure.