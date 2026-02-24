Wayanad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has had limited impact in electoral politics in Kerala, is planning to field a transwoman from the Paniya tribe — one of the most marginalised tribal communities in Wayanad — as a candidate for the Assembly elections from the Sulthan Bathery constituency.

By fielding Prakrithi N V, AAP aims to highlight its inclusive politics by providing representation to marginalised sections in a district with a significant tribal population.

Party sources told Onmanorama that her name has already been cleared at the district level and is expected to receive approval from the state and central committees soon.

AAP claims that Prakrithi would be the first transgender candidate fielded by a national party in a state legislative election.

Prakrithi began the legal procedures to change her identity three years ago. The change was officially recorded in the Gazette and communicated to her family and close associates.

Wayanad has a total tribal population of 1,68,690, spread across several communities.

According to the Scheduled Tribal Welfare Department, the Paniya community is the largest tribal group in Wayanad, with a population of 75,000, higher than that of the Kurichiya and Kuruma communities, with populations of around 52,000 each.

Yet, the Paniyas are the most socially and politically marginalised community.

Across major political parties — including CPM, BJP, and Congress — most prominent tribal leaders in the district belong to the Kurichiya and Kuruma communities. While former minister PK Jayalakshmi, serving minister OR Kelu, and Sulthan Bathery MLA IC Balakrishnan are from the Kurichiya community, former MLAs Radha Raghavan and her late husband MK Raghavan belong to the Kuruma community.

A graduate in History and a qualified teacher with a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), Prakrithi hopes to raise awareness of the difficult conditions her community faces during the election campaign.

She told Onmanorama that she was not concerned about the electoral outcome but viewed it as an opportunity to bring attention to the issues faced by her people. "This is a chance to present our community's concerns before the public," she said. "If I get an opportunity to represent the people in the State Assembly, I will do my best to ensure justice for them.”

According to Manikkuttan Paniyan, another tribal activist from the community, AAP's decision could help draw attention to the political neglect of the tribe. "Our children drop out of school, and our youth remain unemployed," he said, adding that the candidature of a community member could help raise awareness about the hardships faced by the largest tribal community in the district.