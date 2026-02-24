The Thiruvananthapuram district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has decided to fully cooperate with duties related to the Attukal Pongala, considering the sentiments of devotees and the larger public interest.

Doctors in the district had gone on mass leave on Tuesday in protest against the suspension of a doctor following the death of a newborn at Nedumangad District Hospital and over the alleged inaction against those who unleashed violence, attacking the hospital superintendent and the district medical officer.

The decision to cooperate with Pongala follows discussions held by the KGMOA state leadership with Health Minister Veena George and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, as well as the arrest of two accused in the recent attack. The association also announced that outpatient services at Nedumangad District Hospital will resume from Wednesday.

The association added that it cannot accept the government’s decision to suspend the doctor without considering the report of the expert committee. In this context, the non-cooperation agitation currently underway in the district will continue strongly, it said.

While condemning the attack on a woman doctor who was on duty, KGMOA said it would not compromise in any manner on incidents of violence against healthcare workers. It warned that if the remaining culprits in the hospital attack are not arrested immediately, the protest will be intensified in the coming days.

The statement was issued by district president Dr Sunita N and district secretary Dr Sheeja M P.