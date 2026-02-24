Visits to grape farms in Tiruppur and Erode in Tamil Nadu were once routine for Kottayam native Sreekumar T S during his time as a manager with Union Bank of India at branches there. Field inspections tied to agricultural loans exposed him to grape cultivation practices, and the idea of trying it himself quietly stayed with him through the years.

After retirement, he finally shared the plan with his brother Sreeprakash. Currently, the 7.5 cents of land between their houses in Pallom in Kottayam has turned into a small grape orchard, with fresh green and violet bunches hanging from overhead arbours — a sight that surprises visitors who often ask whether grapes can really grow in Kottayam.

Now 65, Sreekumar served in Tamil Nadu branches of the bank between 2014 and 2018, handling mostly agricultural loans. “Field visits were part of the job. That’s when I first saw grape farms and became interested,” he said. He was, however, concerned about the heavy use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in large farms. While organic methods produce better-quality fruit, he learned they demand more effort and cost.

Transferred back to Kerala, Sreekumar retired in 2020 as a senior manager while posted in Kottayam. His brother, now 61, retired from a private firm in 2022. Soon after, Sreekumar proposed using their sunny plot for grape cultivation.

“At first he thought I was joking,” Sreekumar recalled. “He said grapes wouldn’t grow in our climate. I told him I would bear the expense if he helped me.” Eventually, Sreeprakash agreed.

They sourced saplings from nurseries across the district, travelling through several towns before planting 21 vines. Even sellers doubted the plants would thrive, but the brothers decided to try anyway. “Success depends on how we care for the plants,” Sreekumar said. “They need cool soil, strong sunlight on the canopy, and constant attention. We should treat them like children.”

The cultivation began in March 2025. The brothers now check on the plants several times a day and have spent about ₹60,000 so far, largely because they chose organic inputs. Sreekumar credits much of the effort to his brother. “He is more passionate about farming than I am. He handles most of the work and watches over the plants closely,” he said.

Besides grapes, the family also grows mango, dragon fruit, tapioca and vegetables on nearby land. Encouraged by the results, they plan to expand the grape cultivation next year.

Sreekumar lives with his wife Beena, a retired teacher, and their daughter Meenu. Sreeprakash lives with his wife Bindu, a cooperative bank employee, and their daughter Pooja. “Our families are our biggest support. At first they had doubts, then curiosity — and now confidence,” Sreekumar said.