Iritty: Kannur’s Muzhakkunnu Police arrested a retired higher secondary school principal and career counsellor for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The accused is K C Shaju (59) of Edathotty in Muzhakkunnu panchayat near Iritty. He was booked for sexual assault under Section 7 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Muzhakkunnu SHO - Inspector Anil.

He was produced before Mattannur court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

Police said Shaju retired as the principal of a higher secondary school. According to reports, he was a state faculty member for career guidance and adolescent counselling under the Higher Secondary Department. After retirement, he continued to conduct awareness classes and counselling sessions, said the police officer.

The girl had gone to his house seeking counselling, he said. The girl's parents filed a complaint against him. After recording the survivor's statement, police arrested him.

If convicted, he would face between three to five years in prison.

Earlier this month, a sought-after motivational speaker, Philip Mampad from Malappuram, was arrested by Nilambur police in a case involving the sexual assault of a girl with mental illness.