Mangad: In a heartening display of communal harmony, a temple in Mangad simultaneously hosted an iftar and a nama japam session.

The unique celebration took place at Kanakathur Nalvar Wayanattukulavan Devasthanam in Kizhakekkara, Melbara, on Monday. The iftar event, which also included the Maghrib prayer session, was organised at the temple in connection with the re-consecration of its presiding deity and the annual festival. The occasion stood out for its spirit of unity, as the Sarvaishwarya Vilakku Pooja was performed alongside, with women and children participating in the nama japam chanting.

Facilities for the Maghrib prayer, which follows the opening of the Ramadan fast, were arranged within the temple premises. Attendees were also served a variety of dishes and desserts, including traditional payasam, before departing. Guests were accorded a warm reception by members of the festival - tharavad committee, led by Thilakarajan Mangad, Sunil Kumar Mulayil, Ashokan Kizhakekkara, Shibu Kadavangam, Ranjith Kizhakekkara, and T Muraleedharan Perumbala.

The event also drew participation from prominent community and local leaders, including P A Hassainar, Secretary of Mangad Khilar Juma Masjid; Abdul Hameed, President of Koolikunu Muhiyudheen Juma Masjid, along with Secretary Mohammed Kunji and Treasurer Hameed Mangad; M H MuhammadKunji; T V Abdullakunj; Sulaiman Thamarakuzhi; Ayisha Abu Bakr, President of Chemmanad Panchayat; D Dileep Kumar, Vice President; Fausiya Pakyar, Vice President of Uduma Panchayat and office bearers of the Mylatti and Poinachi Juma Masjids, in addition to elected representatives from various local government bodies.