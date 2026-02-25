Thrikkaripur/Kasaragod: A diamond necklace worth nearly ₹2 lakh found in a heap of waste has brought appreciation for the dedication and integrity of the Haritha Karma Sena team in Thrikkaripur.

Members of the squad — M Usha Pallathil, Smitha Thangayam, M Shaila Udumpunthal and A P T Juvairiya Mettammal — were conducting their monthly plastic collection drive near the bus stand when they noticed an ornament on the ground inside the premises of the Canara Bank branch. Usha picked it up, and on closer inspection, the team realised it was a diamond necklace.

They promptly informed Panchayat president Sajitha Safarulla and VEO Rashid, following which efforts were initiated to trace the owner. The necklace was identified as belonging to Dr Dhanya, who had visited a nearby establishment earlier.

The ornament was later handed over to Dr Dhanya in the presence of local elected representatives and Panchayat officials, drawing praise from residents for the team’s sense of responsibility and honesty.