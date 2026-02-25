Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National General Secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty shared his views on the upcoming elections and the UDF’s plans in an interview with Malayala Manorama.

Q: What is the Indian Union Muslim League's stand on seat sharing?

A: The League's aim is win the required number of seats to take the UDF to power. Our State President has made it clear that the League is eligible for more seats. The League is not a party that would create scenes. We are not thinking about our share. The Congress party has a realistic outlook. Seat sharing won't create a problem.

Q: Will the Congress party be considerate?

A: It is considerate. Hence, it has adopted a benevolent stand towards Kerala Congress (Mani). The Congress is aware that if the KC (M) returns to the UDF fold, it should be given several seats.

Q: The Congress has several chief minister-hopefuls. What is the League's stand regarding the chief minister post?

A: There was a concern earlier that a fight for the chief ministership would rock the Congress, which would annoy the people. Now, there are no such concerns. The Congress has clarified that its High Command will decide the chief minister, and everyone will accept the decision. There is no need to cling to one post. The post will be open only if the UDF wins the election. Otherwise, there is no post.

Q: SNDP General Secretary Vellappally Natesan has accused the IUML of ditching the idea of 'Samvarana Munnani' (Reservation Front) once it got power, despite initial cooperation?

A: It is true that the League had backed the 'Samvarana Munnani'. Our stance was that similar-minded secular organisations should come together for the benefit of the backward classes. I visit both Sivagiri and the NSS headquarters. I was praised earlier. But I alone cannot have a say about the discussions.

Q: There is a campaign to isolate the League. Does it warrant a response?

A: It is not a matter of concern. There is an anti-incumbency feeling in Kerala. The government has realised it and is trying to divide society on caste lines. Its divide-and-rule tactic was defeated in the recent local body elections. Even if we are defeated in multiple elections, we will steadfastly uphold Panakkad Mohammadli Shihab Thangal's ideal of secularism. The quintessential Malayali will support the organisation that takes a firm stance.

Q: You have already said that you don't want to be the deputy chief minister. Are you being too cautious?

A: The League has at no time raised such demands. C.H. Mohammed Koya became the chief minister and the deputy chief minister only because others demanded that he take up the roles. In fact, in 2011, Oommen Chandy asked me to be deputy chief minister when we met at the Nattakom Guest House. I turned down the offer after consulting Hyder Ali Thangal. We have never raised such demands.

Q: Both UDF and the League are being targeted over Jamaat-e-Islami links. What is your take on this issue?

A: The LDF took them along like an allied partner for 10 to 40 years. The Jamaat-e-Islami has now decided to back us due to its opposition towards the LDF and the BJP. This has been misinterpreted. It (Jamaat-e-Islami) took a stand. We have neither struck a deal nor forged a Front with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Q: Besides raising the failures of the government, what else is the UDF putting forth in the upcoming election?

A: Kerala's progress in the education sector, including in the Malabar region, is the result of UDF governance. It is the result of the untiring work that began during the time of CH Mohammed Koya. The communist parties, too, have cooperated with us in this endeavour. Nowhere in the world have attempts been made to promote digital literacy through various schemes. They were initiated anticipating the growth of technology.

I was taunted in the Assembly when I, as the Minister for Information Technology, spoke about the advent of the mobile phone and its possibilities. Some people poked fun at me, saying I was promoting Utopian ideas. Some others termed it a waste of money when huge buildings were constructed for the Technopark. Now, after 25 years, all have seen their benefits. Under the leadership of the Opposition Leader, we are preparing an alternative agenda to revive Kerala. There is no point now in discussing the past.

Q: Will the League strictly implement a three-term norm for its MLAs? Will those who have won three times be denied tickets?

A: Naturally, some leaders will have to step aside to make room for youngsters and women. Women and youngsters will have adequate representation this time. Our State President has already clarified this. The final decision will be based on practicality and the candidates' prospects.