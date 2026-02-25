Paravur (Kollam): For a few terrifying moments, it seemed all was lost. Yet, from the very brink of tragedy came an improbable return to life. The shock has still not worn off — not just for 70-year-old Omanayamma, but also for those who later watched the CCTV visuals capturing her astonishing escape after being caught beneath a moving bus.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening along the Paravur–Parippally Road. Omanayamma, a resident of Preethi Bhavan near the Paraayilkkavu ration shop, was returning home after completing domestic work at a house in Ammarathumukku. As she tried to cross the road to board a bus, she was knocked to the ground by the same vehicle just as it began to move forward. Unaware of her fall, the bus continued ahead.

Onlookers feared the worst. Fortunately, Omanayamma was trapped beneath the middle section of the bus, preventing the wheels from running over her. She nevertheless sustained a head injury and bruising to her leg. Following the accident, she was treated at the Government Medical College, Parippally, and later shifted to a private hospital.