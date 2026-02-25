Attingal/Thiruvananthapuram: Months after the Avanavancheri Point–Paruthiyil Temple Road was concreted, commuters continue to face danger as an electric post remains standing in the middle of the carriageway.

The road, located along the boundary of the municipality and Mudakkal panchayat, was upgraded from tar to concrete a few months ago. Residents say they had raised concerns during the work and requested that the post be shifted, but no action followed.

Used daily by hundreds, the stretch has reportedly seen minor accidents, while the obstruction also makes it difficult for larger vehicles to pass. Locals point out that the post stands well within the roadway, more than a metre from the edge.

Officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board said the issue had not been formally reported to them. They added that action is usually taken once a written request is received from the panchayat, and further steps will follow after such communication.