The Erumely police on Thursday seized ₹61,10,000 and Malaysian Ringgit, which were being held without proper documentation, from the Erumely KSRTC bus stand.

The currency was seized from the possession of Abdul Shukoor (72) of Malikaveedu, Vavar School area, Erumely. He is currently being held at the station for questioning, as he was unable to produce sufficient documentation to support his possession of the money.

The raid was carried out following a tip-off from a member of the Kottayam District Police Chief's DANSAF team. A police unit led by Erumely Police SHO Biju E D arrived at the location on Thursday morning and conducted the search.

The police inspected Abdul Shukoor (72), who was found under suspicious circumstances with two bags and a carry bag around 9.15 AM, on the south side of the Erumely KSRTC bus stand.

Upon inspection, Indian currency notes were found wrapped in newspaper and sealed with tape. A note-counting machine was brought from Kerala Bank, and a count in the presence of public witnesses revealed a total of ₹61,10,000. This included 120 bundles of ₹500 notes (100 notes each), along with other notes of ₹500 and ₹200 denominations.

Additionally, Malaysian Ringgit currency was discovered in a secret compartment of a bag. The seized foreign currency included notes with denominations of 100, 50, 20, 5, and 1.

The police also seized two mobile phones and documents, including an Aadhaar card.

The seized Indian currency will be handed over to the Income Tax Department and the foreign currency to the Enforcement Directorate for further action. The process of submitting a report to the court is also underway.

The Erumely police are investigating the matter.