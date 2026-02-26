Police on Thursday said there was nothing suspicious in the death of Radha Kunjukunju (77) in Alappuzha, even as unusual circumstances emerged in which her son buried her body inside their house.

The Kuthiathodu police said Radha died of natural causes related to old age and that no injuries were found on her body. The body was later exhumed and examined by a forensic surgeon and other experts, who confirmed the absence of any external or internal injuries.

The incident came to light after Radha's son, Gireesh, buried her body inside the kitchen of their house without informing neighbours or relatives. Police took him into custody and later released him on bail.

"It was a natural death. Gireesh became frightened and anxious after his mother's death. He was also facing financial difficulties, which may have led him to bury the body without informing anyone," an officer at the Kuthiathodu Police Station told Onmanorama.

Police said Gireesh and his mother were living together in the house, while his wife and children were staying elsewhere. After his mother's death, Gireesh reportedly brought back his two children, who are studying in Classes 8 and 6, informed them about their grandmother's death, and asked them to help him bury the body.

After completing the required legal and forensic procedures, Radha's body was cremated on Wednesday, police said.