Alappuzha: A man buried the body of his mother inside their kitchen without informing anyone at Thuravoor in Alappuzha. The deceased has been identified as Radha Kunjukunju (77). Police have taken her son, Gireesh, into custody in connection with the incident. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Kuthiathodu Police.

According to the FIR, Radha died sometime between 5 am and 8 am on Tuesday. Gireesh then buried her body inside the kitchen without informing anyone, including neighbours or close relatives.

Gireesh and his mother were living in the house, while his wife and children were staying elsewhere, ward member Viji Maniyappan said. After learning about his mother's death, Gireesh reportedly went to bring back his children, who are studying in Classes 8 and 6, and told them that their grandmother had died. He asked them to help him bury the body.

"Gireesh could not do it alone, which is why he brought the children. What could such young children possibly do?" Viji said.

The incident came to light after the children informed their mother about what had happened. She, in turn, alerted local residents and the ward member, following which the police were informed.

The police have exhumed the body from the house, and a further inquest is underway. An officer at the Kuthiathodu Police station said that more details will only be known after the inquest.