Idukki: Four pythons were found dead in the Periyar River near Thadiyampadu on Tuesday morning, prompting the Forest Department to initiate an investigation.

According to residents, two of the reptiles were found entangled in fishing nets laid in the river, while the other two were seen floating on the surface. The incident came to light when a few natives noticed the carcasses early in the day.

“As per preliminary findings, the pythons may have died after getting trapped in fishing nets. The investigation is underway,” said Ayyappankovil Forest Range Officer KV Ratheesh.

Forest officials suspect that the deaths may be linked to unscientific fishing practices, particularly the alleged use of toxic substances in the river following a drop in water flow. Alongside the pythons, several dead fish were also seen floating, raising concerns about possible water contamination.

There is growing criticism that the Fisheries Department has not taken adequate measures to curb such illegal practices.

Forest Department personnel who reached the spot initiated further action. Authorities said clarity on the exact cause of death would be available after the post-mortem examination. They also confirmed that the river’s water quality would be examined as part of the probe.