Kalpetta: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, laid the foundation stone for a housing project for the survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide at Kunnambatta near Meppadi on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi congratulated the people of Wayanad for their courage and unity. “The entire Wayanad, regardless of religion, beliefs, or age, suddenly came together,” he said.

Referring to the unique traits of the people of Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said, “You lost a lot, but you never lost your spirit. You never lost your courage. And most importantly, you never lost your compassion for others.”

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi also thanked the Indian Union Muslim League for their outstanding efforts in completing the housing project in a commendable manner. He further thanked the entire UDF constituents for their support to the people and the Congress party during the crisis.

Addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi, MP, also recalled the days of destruction and struggle the people endured during the devastating landslide.

“When I came that day, what I saw will never leave me,” she said. “You had lost everything — your homes, families, schools, shops, businesses — everything,” she added. She said that all the leaders on the stage had witnessed the struggle in their own ways, had raised their voices on different platforms to demand justice for the people, and had done their best to support them.

“We raised our voices in Parliament again and again,” she said. She also described how MPs from the state, cutting across political lines, came together — meeting the Home Minister to demand that the landslide be declared a national disaster, writing letters to the Prime Minister, and protesting outside Parliament — doing everything possible to help the survivors rebuild their lives.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, and District Congress Committee president T J Isaac, among others, were present at the venue.

The Congress leadership aims to construct 100 houses, each on eight cents of land, of which 60 houses are expected to be completed within six months.