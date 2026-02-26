The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO District Court on Thursday found a former priest at the Kannammoola Balasubramanya Temple guilty of sexually assaulting a 9th standard student who had approached him for a pooja to address exam anxiety.

The accused has been identified as Bineesh (45), son of Balappan. Originally from the Kandamthara house in Moothakunnam, Ernakulam, Bineesh had been staying at the Bhagavathimandiram house in Chellamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident occurred in 2019, when the girl's mother brought her to the priest for a pooja since she was anxious about exams. The priest convinced the mother that the child was possessed by an evil spirit (badha) and that a special ritual was necessary.

Under the guise of performing the ritual, he took the girl to the pooja room attached to the temple on multiple days and sexually assaulted her using a wooden doll.

As the child's exam anxiety did not subside despite the pooja, her mother took her to a nearby mental aid camp. There, the child disclosed the abuse to a doctor, who then alerted the police. After receiving the information, the police registered a case, and the child underwent a medical examination. Dr R Bindu of Thycaud Hospital, who examined the girl, submitted a report detailing the injury marks along with a diagram.

Following this, K L Sampath, the SI of Thiruvallam at the time, raided the priest's pooja room, from where he discovered 51 wooden dolls and presented them to the court.

During the trial, the girl identified the specific doll used to assault her from among the fifty-one samples that were submitted. Stunningly, the shape of this object perfectly matched the doctor's reports, making it a significant piece of evidence in the case.

The temple authorities, however, took a stance in support of the accused.

The investigation was conducted, and the charge sheet was filed by K S Arun and P Harilal, who were inspectors at the Medical College Police Station. Public Prosecutor Kattaikonam J K Ajith Prasad and Advocate Bindu V C appeared for the prosecution.

The court remanded the accused and postponed the case for sentencing to Saturday.