Kasaragod: "This temple has stood here for centuries, yet our forefathers never witnessed a moment like this," said Sajjad Mavval, a Youth Congress leader. "To gather in its sacred courtyard and share a meal before the sanctum felt like a rare grace. Our village is truly an emblem of communal harmony. We are lucky."

Sajjad was among the nearly 200 people who sat down for a community iftar in the courtyard of the Sree Poobanam Kuzhi Temple at Thachangad in Panayal village near Bekal on Thursday.

The get-together was organised as part of the temple's six-day 'Brahmakalashotsavam', marking the renovation and reconsecration of the temple's deities, ending on Friday, February 27. For a village accustomed to quiet coexistence, the sight of fasting Muslims breaking bread under the glow of temple lamps was ordinary and yet reassuring.

Known formally as the Aravath Mattenganam Kazhakam Sree Poobanam Kuzhi Temple, the centuries-old temple is dedicated to Chooliyar Bhagavathi and Movankuzhi Chamundi, and houses shrines to Trikanand Appan (Shiva) and Vishnu.

Legend holds that Trikanand Appan sought a place beside the Goddess and shot an arrow ('banam' in Malayalam), which landed at this very spot, giving Poobanam its name.

From February 22 to 27, the temple has been hosting celebrations that blended ritual, culture, and community outreach. On Thursday morning, an all-faith conference set the tone. By evening, the tiled temple courtyard, freshly paved across 3,000 square feet, turned into a space of shared fasting and fellowship.

The gesture, villagers say, was reciprocated many times over, said Chandran V, the chairman of the temple's programme committee.

As part of the reconsecration, 23 processions from 15 regional units carried farm produce and groceries in traditional procession to the temple kitchen, ensuring that 'annadanam' was served twice daily throughout the festival. Around eight of these processions passed through Muslim-majority areas, he said. There, residents welcomed them with snacks and sherbet. "Remember, they served us even while observing Ramadan fast," said Chandran, who is also a cooperative bank employee.

The festival has been as much social as spiritual. A blood donation camp drew 75 donors. An agriculture seminar honoured 15 farmers from each of the 15 regional units. A mothers' meet was held to felicitate 150 women above the age of 75. Among them was 77-year-old Ayishumma, who lives next to the temple and was given a special place of honour.

The Poobanam UAE Committee, comprising expatriates from the village, sponsored much of the renovation, including the Trikanand Appan shrine. Nearly 250 members returned home to take part in the festivities. "They were at the forefront to host the Iftar," said Chandran.

Guests were welcomed by Poobanam UAE Committee president K Ashokan Pathikkal and secretary Arun Kumar Aravath.

Those who attended the Iftar include former Congress president Hakkeem Kunnil, Shukkoor Kolikkara, Palakkunnu Temple administrative committee president Adv K Balakrishnan, secretary Jayanandan, Bara Mahavishnu Temple president Balakrishnan Nair and M Samaj Babu.

The festival concludes on Friday with Ganapathi Homam, Maha Pooja and the final consecration rituals. But for many, the enduring image will be of neighbours -- Hindus and Muslims -- sitting shoulder to shoulder in a centuries-old courtyard, reconsecrating social harmony alongside the deity.