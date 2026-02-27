The state government has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the verdict of the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam, in the 2017 actress assault case.

In the petition, it is argued that the acquittal of several accused, including actor Dileep, should be reconsidered. The plea also contended that the punishment awarded to those convicted was inadequate and sought stricter sentencing.

The Sessions Court delivered a split verdict on December 8, 2025, nearly eight years after the incident that shook the Malayalam film industry. In the ruling, Judge Honey M Varghese convicted the first six accused, including the prime suspect Sunilkumar NS, alias Pulsar Suni. However, the court acquitted Dileep and three others of all charges, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the alleged conspiracy or prove that the actor had masterminded or facilitated the attack.