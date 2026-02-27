2017 actress assault case: Kerala govt approaches HC against Sessions Court order
The Kerala state government has filed a challenge in the High Court against the Principal Sessions Court's 2025 verdict in the 2017 actress assault case, seeking a review of the acquittals of actor Dileep and three other individuals, arguing the prosecution failed to prove the alleged conspiracy. Simultaneously, the state is appealing for harsher sentences for the six accused who were convicted by the Sessions Court, including prime suspect Sunilkumar, alias Pulsar Suni, indicating dissatisfaction with both the acquittals and the punishments handed down by the lower court.
The state government has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the verdict of the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam, in the 2017 actress assault case.
In the petition, it is argued that the acquittal of several accused, including actor Dileep, should be reconsidered. The plea also contended that the punishment awarded to those convicted was inadequate and sought stricter sentencing.
The Sessions Court delivered a split verdict on December 8, 2025, nearly eight years after the incident that shook the Malayalam film industry. In the ruling, Judge Honey M Varghese convicted the first six accused, including the prime suspect Sunilkumar NS, alias Pulsar Suni. However, the court acquitted Dileep and three others of all charges, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the alleged conspiracy or prove that the actor had masterminded or facilitated the attack.