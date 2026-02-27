Key events in Kerala today: Drug awareness walk, Techspectations, Electrical Engineering Expo, mark Feb 27
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including drug awareness, vocational training, and business expos.
Mental empowerment magic performance led by Gopinath Muthukad in Thiruvananthapuram; 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr Rijo Geevarghese of Sopana Orthodox Academy, based on the Orthodox Church liturgy in Kottayam; presentation of 'Sita', a Kalaripayattu-dance theatre performance in Kochi; teacher training program on 'Innovative Methods in Mathematics Learning' in Kozhikode and so on are some of the events in Kerala on February 27, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kawdiar Square: Awareness walk against drugs by Lions International, to be flagged off by Governor Rajendra Arlekar - 7:00 am
- Hotel Hyatt Regency: 'Thozhilali Shreshta' award distribution by Minister V Sivankutty - 3:00 pm
- Museum Hall: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 'Janamithra' award distribution by Minister G R Anil - 2:00 pm
- Students' Centre: University Retired Teachers' Forum award distribution by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA - 2:30 pm
- Govt Women's College: Mental empowerment magic performance led by Gopinath Muthukad, marking the launch of the project for Magic Planet (part of Different Art Centre) to function as the Harry Houdini Magic Planet - 11:30 am
- Punnan Road, Kalsar: International seminar on 'Law and Policy' by Law Academy Law College, inauguration by Information Commissioner Dr Sonichan P Joseph
- Govt Sanskrit College: 'Pragati 2026' Exhibition, inaugurated by Director of Collegiate Education K Sudheer - 10:00 am
- Hotel O by Tamara: Annual conference of the Indian Chapter of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine - 10:00 am
- Hotel O by Tamara: Symposium organised by the Sports Authority of India - 10:00 am
- Pattom, Mundassery Hall: ONV Commemoration - 4:00 pm
- Killipalam, Apsara Junction: Florist and Friends Association anniversary - 6:30 pm
- Vellayambalam, Manaveeyam Veedhi: Trivandrum Management Association's Walkathon, with City Police Commissioner K Karthik - 6:45 am
- Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Campus: Three-day food fair - 10:00 am
- Vellayambalam, Manaveeyam Veedhi: Proclamation march for 'Puthuyuga Yatra' led by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, inaugurated by CMP General Secretary C P John - 3:00 pm
- Putharikandam Maithanam, E K Nayanar Park: pm Viswakarma scheme exhibition and sales fair - 10:00 am
- G V Raja Sports School: Championship of the american Flag Football Association of Kerala - 10:00 am
- Attukal, Chaitanya Auditorium: Award distribution by Kalanidhi Centre for Indian Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust - 2:00 pm
- Kottakkakam, Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Kathakali - 5:30 pm
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Chilanka Dance Festival - 6:00 pm
- Nandavanam, Prof N Krishnapillai Foundation Hall: Monthly program of Pappanancode Saparya, including a poets' meet and lecture - 2:00 pm
- Vizhinjam St Mary's HSS: Inauguration of newly sanctioned Plus Two courses and annual day celebration by Minister V Sivankutty - 11:00 am
- Kovalam Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology: Fandango-2026 Food Fair - 6:30 pm
- Kovalam Vazhamuttom Govt HSS: Student Police Cadet passing out parade - 9:00 am
Kottayam
- Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery, Kottayam Public Library: 'Mananam', an exhibition of paintings by Fr Rijo Geevarghese of Sopana Orthodox Academy, based on the Orthodox Church liturgy – 10:00 am
- Hotel Mali International: State conference of the Higher Secondary (Vocational) Non-Vocational Lecturers' Association State Council Meeting – 10:00 am, Inauguration of the delegate session by Municipal Chairman MP Santhosh Kumar – 2:00 pm, Seminar – 3:00 pm
- Darshana Auditorium: 'Human Library Program' conducted by Darshana Cultural Centre and Dream Setters Producer Joy Thomas will share his experiences – 5:30 pm
Ernakulam
- Brahmapuram BPCL CBG Plant: Inauguration of the Compressed Biogas Plant and unveiling of the plaque – Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Minister P Rajeeve, 10:30 am
- Tenth edition of Techspectations at Hotel Crowne Plaza: Techspectations, the flagship digital summit organised by Manorama Online to explore major technological transformations and their real-world possibilities, entered its landmark tenth edition on Friday. The event is being held at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kochi, bringing together leading voices from technology, media and cinema.
- Angamaly Mookkannoor FISAT Greenfield: Inauguration of the Future Skills State of the Art Centre – Union Minister Suresh Gopi, 8:20 am
- Kalamassery-Eloor Aanavathil Junction: Inauguration of Class Academy, launched by Kerala State Industrial Enterprises and ASAP Kerala – Ministers R Bindu and P Rajeeve, 3:00 pm
- Kaloor JLN Stadium Ground: Inauguration of 'Electric World 2026', an Electrical Engineering Expo organized by Kelcon, 5:30 pm
- High Court Junction, Vanchi Square: Coastal Protection Convention organized by the Kerala Coastal Protection Coordination Committee, 4:00 pm
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Presentation of 'Sita', a Kalaripayattu-dance theatre performance, 6:00 pm
- Adhyapaka Bhavan, Karikkamuri Road: Art exhibition of Adv MM Monayi – Inauguration by Justice N Nagaresh, 5:15 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kuchipudi performance organized by the Nrithaswadaka Sadas (Dance Lovers' Forum), 6:30 pm
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: Abhijith Memorial Seminar Presentation Competition, 9:30 am
- Fort Kochi Water Metro Station, St Paul's School wall: Mural painting led by Art Reach India – "What will be ours?", 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Bastian Bungalow ABC Art Room: "Weaving stories through pictures" - an Empathy Portrait Photography workshop led by Akash Upadhyay, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Bastian Bungalow Biennale Pavilion: Vivan Sundaram Memorial Lecture Series – "Restituting Fragments of Evidence" presented by Jihan El-Tahri, 7:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Kairali Showroom, Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Aranmula Kannadi (metal mirror) Exhibition and Sales Fair at 10:00 am
- Regional Science Centre: National Science Week Celebration – Teacher training program on 'Innovative Methods in Mathematics Learning' at 10:30 am
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Drishti Art Exhibition' - A cartoon and painting exhibition by M Ajayakumar and his son M Sreenand at 11:00 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: Auto Show at 11:00 am
- Gender Park: Aarppo 2026 Panel Discussion – 'Mainstream Politics and Gender: A Contemporary Reading' at 4:00 pm
- CWRDM Auditorium: Release of the book 'Blue Gold' authored by Dr Madhavan Komath at 10:30 am
- Sree Narayana Education Society (SNES) MA Unneerikutty Memorial Hall: Inauguration of SNES Euro Kids Annual Day Celebration by PV Chandran at 10:30 am