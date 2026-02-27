Kochi: Techspectations, the flagship digital summit organised by Manorama Online to explore major technological transformations and their real-world possibilities, enters its landmark tenth edition on Friday. The event will be held at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kochi, bringing together leading voices from technology, media and cinema.

This year’s theme, ‘Crystal Balling 2030’, focuses on the sweeping changes expected to unfold over the next five years across sectors such as artificial intelligence, health tech, cloud computing and startups. The summit is being organised in collaboration with Jain University.

Sessions will explore key areas including AI-driven infrastructure, the future of retail, cloud ecosystems and the evolving landscape of cinema and celebrity culture. With participation from national and international experts, the event aims to provide both strategic insights and practical perspectives for entrepreneurs, professionals and technology enthusiasts.

Key speakers and sessions

The summit features an eclectic lineup of speakers from across industries.

Sandeep Dutta of Amazon Web Services will speak on how cloud computing and artificial intelligence are reshaping India’s digital future. Atul Soneja of Tech Mahindra will decode the emerging shifts transforming the software services sector.

Journalist Faye D’Souza and Dr Anil Abraham will discuss the rapid convergence and transformation of social media and news media in the digital age.

Adding a cultural dimension to the summit, film personalities Jayasurya, Navya Nair and Ramesh Pisharody will share their perspectives on how cinema and celebrity culture could evolve by 2030.