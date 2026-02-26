Thrissur: Dr Muhammed Rayan, who died after being hit by a train near Thrissur on Thursday morning, was not just a young doctor in a white coat, but a familiar and energetic presence on the campus of Government Medical College, Thrissur.

It was around 11 am that Rayan, house surgeon of the medical college, native of Venniyur in Malappuram district, was found dead on the railway track near Athani. Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.

The 24-year-old house surgeon, who also served as the college’s sports secretary, was known among peers as an active and approachable figure. His untimely death after being hit by a train has left friends, classmates and colleagues struggling to come to terms with the loss, saying they are shocked and unable to understand what led to the tragedy.

Friends were at the centre of Rayan’s world. Last Friday, while returning from his home to the college hostel, he had bought pathiri to share for iftar with them, a small but telling gesture that reflected his warmth and sense of togetherness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayan’s batchmate Anurag told Onmanorama that he had always been highly interactive, not just with his own classmates but also with junior students. “There was nothing unusual in his behaviour when I met him last,” Anurag said. “It was around 12 pm that the police informed the college authorities about the tragedy. For some time, we struggled to process the reality. We still don’t know what happened to him. He was a very familiar and lively presence among our batch members and students from other years as well. As the sports secretary of the college, he carried out his responsibilities sincerely and played his role exceptionally well.”

Dr Smitha, Associate Professor at Government Medical College, Thrissur, said Rayan had come to the college in the morning on Thursday as usual and left after some time. “There was nothing unusual in his behaviour or demeanour. It came as a complete shock for all of us to hear about his death,” she said, reflecting the disbelief that has gripped the campus community.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his native village of Venniyur in Malappuram district, news of Rayan’s death was received with disbelief and profound grief. Residents remembered him as a bright student and a humble young man who had carried the aspirations of his family and the pride of the locality on his shoulders.

Rayan was one of the top academic performers at the medical college and a much-loved son, especially close to his mother. We have no clue about the circumstances that led to his death. The college principal had informed his parents on Wednesday that he had not attended duty for two days, said a close relative of Rayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamza MP, councillor of the Venniyur division of Tirurangadi Municipality, said Rayan was the youngest child in a disciplined and close-knit family. “I am very familiar with his family. He grew up as a well-mannered and focused child. One of his sisters, Noora Faizal, is a dental doctor in Oman, and his brother, Muhammed Riyaz, runs a business. Another sister, Barza Shahbaz, is working in Dubai. The family had high hopes for Rayan, who was close to completing his course,” he said. According to him, Rayan’s parents were informed about the incident around 2 pm and immediately left for Thrissur.

For many in the village, Rayan was a role model. Coming from a middle-class family in a small village, he secured admission to a government medical college through hard work and determination — an achievement that inspired many students locally. “We were proud of him. He was an example for our children,” said Khadeeja Painatil, a local Mahila Congress leader who is close to the family, echoing the collective sense of loss that now hangs over the village.

Meanwhile, the body of Rayan has been handed over to the family on Thursday evening after postmortem examination at the Thrissur Government Medical College, and the final rites will be held on Friday.