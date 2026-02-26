Abhijith M, the young entrepreneur who built a global startup venture generating crores in revenue from within the 64 squares of a chessboard, is set to participate in Techspectations 2026.

A co-founder of Eight Times Eight, a venture born from the shared dream of six childhood friends, he has succeeded in creating a global brand from Kerala. What began as a simple idea using chess to improve children’s attention span has grown into a dynamic platform spanning 20 countries, with an annual turnover of Rs.1.13 crore.

By transforming chess from a mere recreational activity into a skill development tool that nurtures discipline and creativity, Abhijith has carved a unique entrepreneurial journey. At the conclave, he will share his experiences and insights on how Indian startups can successfully expand into global markets.

In the session titled Catalysts 2030: India’s Next Wave of Scalable Tech Innovators, which is one of the most anticipated highlights of Techspectations 2026, Abhijith will share the stage with leading voices from the startup and investment ecosystem. The discussion will focus on how Indian enterprises with global ambitions can build world class technology ventures from India by 2030.

Joining him on the panel will be Anoop P Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission; Ashish Agarwal, Vice President of GIC Private Limited; Anuraj N Nair, CEO of Infini AI Labs; Hemanth Jain, founder of Chiranjiv; and Felix Josemon, founder of Conversion AB.

The session promises engaging conversations on India’s next generation of technology innovations and their potential for global scale and impact.