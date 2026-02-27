Thrissur: The Zoological Park at Puthur in Thrissur district will be opened to the public on Saturday, marking the culmination of a three-decade-long demand to relocate animals from the city zoo at Chembukkavu to a modern, expansive facility.

Forest Minister AK Saseendran and Revenue Minister K Rajan will jointly inaugurate public entry by purchasing the first ticket at 8 am.

Spread across 336 acres, the new zoological park houses animals in 14 distinct habitats designed to replicate their natural environments. The relocation from the old Thrissur zoo is aimed at providing improved living conditions and expanding conservation and visitor facilities.

Minister Rajan said an advance of ₹4 crore has been paid to procure exotic species, including giraffes, for the park. The zoo will be open to visitors from 9 am to 5 pm, with Mondays declared a weekly holiday.

Entry fees have been fixed at ₹100 for adults, ₹30 for children aged 5 to 12, ₹50 for senior citizens, and free entry for persons with disabilities.

Special concessional packages have been introduced for student groups visiting in school uniform with prior permission from the headmaster or principal. Kindergarten students and those up to class 4 will be granted free entry, while students from classes 5 to 12 will be charged ₹30 per head. For every group of 20 students, one teacher or staff member will be permitted entry at ₹30.

Parking fees have been fixed at ₹25 for two-wheelers, ₹30 for autorickshaws, ₹100 for cars and jeeps, ₹175 for vans and mini-buses with up to 32 seats, and ₹250 for buses. The fee for still cameras is ₹350, while video cameras will attract a charge of ₹750. Cloakroom facilities will be available at ₹25.

To facilitate movement within the park, two non-AC electric buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have been arranged. The fare for the internal bus service has been fixed at ₹50 for adults and ₹25 for children aged 5 to 12.

The Zoological Park will be managed by a dedicated society comprising an Advisory Committee, an Executive Committee and a Governing Body. There will be no political elections within the society. The structure will be headed by the Forest Minister, with designated officials assigned key administrative responsibilities.