The State Crime Branch will probe 12 cases registered across Kerala against Malayali nurses who allegedly defaulted payment of loans availed from Al Ahli Bank Kuwait. Justice K Babu directed that the cases registered against 12 people from Kottayam and Ernakulam districts based on complaints filed at local police stations by bank representatives should be transferred to the State Crime Branch and an SP-rank officer should lead the investigation.

The petition was filed by Al Ahli Bank's Chief Consumer Officer, Mohammed Al Qattan. The main request was to transfer these cases, which have potential international ramifications, from the local police to the Crime Branch.

Shortly after the High Court's decisive order, Tony, the accused in one of these cases, fully repaid the outstanding amount of ₹7,734,860 (KWD 25,783) in his name. The case registered at Angamaly Police Station in this regard has been withdrawn, a bank spokesperson said.

ADGP, Law and Order, presented a report in the High Court detailing the progress of the investigation into the incidents in which Keralites allegedly cheated Kuwaiti banks. It was also informed that the state police intend to merge these cases. Advocate Thomas Anakkallumkal, the bank's lawyer, clarified that he has no objection in this regard. He also argued that the cases should be transferred to the state crime branch based on the circular issued by the state police chief.

The DGP had earlier issued a circular stating that the cases should be transferred to the crime branch for investigation, stating that these are cases that require investigation in foreign countries and can have complex ramifications at the international level. The report submitted by the police stated that some of the accused are currently residing in foreign countries.

The prosecution case is that the persons arrayed as accused in the case, dishonestly induced the bank to grant loans. It is alleged that the accused obtained loans from various banks pursuant to a conspiracy and transferred the amounts to their bank accounts in India, and thereafter, left Kuwait and obtained permanent employment in other countries. As per the prosecution case, the accused siphoned off crores of money from the bank by way of cheating.

Most of the defaulters were employees of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, according to the banks. The banks later came to know that many of them had migrated to countries like Ireland, UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The loans were given based on the job and salary of the applicants. Bank officers say that some of them secretly quit their jobs within months and even found migration expenses from the loan amount they had been given, according to a press note issued on behalf of the bank.

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait cited in the statement that the total amount to be recovered from the accused in the 12 cases is about ₹10 crore. The High Court had earlier taken a favourable stand on the petition filed by Gulf Bank, Kuwait, seeking a direction to the DGP to transfer such cases registered in Kerala to the Crime Branch. Investigations are underway in the cases filed by the Gulf Bank Kuwait.