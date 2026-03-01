A Grade SI from the Thrikkunnapuzha police station died by suicide on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Harikumar P S (53), from the Paruthiyethu Puthen Veedu house in Ramampuram Muri, Alappuzha.

Following his death, the Kareelakulangara police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to the FIR, Harikumar took the extreme step as he was suffering from depression and was struggling mentally. He was found hanging from the ceiling of a bedroom at his residence around 6 PM on Saturday.

Although he was rushed to the Elemecs Multi-Speciality Hospital, Keerikkad, he died around 7.45 PM.