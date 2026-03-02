The deceased has been identified as Jibimol (37), a native of Urulanthanni in Kuttampuzha village.

The deceased has been identified as Jibimol (37), a native of Urulanthanni in Kuttampuzha village.

The deceased has been identified as Jibimol (37), a native of Urulanthanni in Kuttampuzha village.

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Keezhillam, Kuruppampadi on Sunday over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The accused, Laiju, later attempted suicide by ramming his motorcycle into a KSRTC bus. He is currently under treatment at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. 

The deceased has been identified as Jibimol (37), a native of Urulanthanni in Kuttampuzha village. She was residing with her husband in a rented house in Keezhillam at Rayamangalam village. The couple were running a rented hotel near their residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuruppampadi police said on Monday that Laiju allegedly strangled his wife over suspicions that she was involved in an extramarital relationship."He has a history of abusive and disorderly behaviour. He had other cases against him," the officer said. "After the killing Jibi, he rode his motorcycle and rammed into a KSRTC bus in what appears to be a suicide attempt.”

Police said he sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. He remains under police surveillance, and his arrest has not yet been formally recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

According to police, this was Jibimol's second marriage. She had a 15-year-old daughter from her first marriage and a nine-year-old son from her second marriage. Both children were living with the couple. The son is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, officials said.

The FIR, based on a statement by Jibimol's sister Sibi, states that the alleged murder occurred between 7 pm and 11.15 pm on Sunday. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. The funeral is scheduled to be held on Monday, relatives said.

TAGS

Add as a preferred source on Google