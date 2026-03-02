Kochi: Deep inside, CPM and BJP know, Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan has an invincible aura in his constituency, Paravur. This time, both parties would want to make him sweat in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Historically a swing seat, Paravur has transformed over the last two decades into a seemingly impregnable fortress for the United Democratic Front (UDF), thanks to Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, who has been the Paravur MLA for 25 years.

However, this time, the constituency is witnessing an unusual churn. The rivals, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), may not be poised to unseat Satheesan, but both of them are quietly working on a common objective: tighten the contest enough to force the UDF's most prominent leader and star campaigner to spend more time defending his citadel than campaigning across the state.

The plan under discussion is bold and strategic. The LDF is considering swapping the seat from its traditional claimant, the CPI, to the CPM in a bid to field a stronger challenger. Simultaneously, the NDA is weighing taking the seat away from BDJS and handing it to the BJP, betting on a more aggressive social coalition. Even if victory remains distant, a reduced margin would allow rivals to project a narrative of vulnerability around the UDF's principal face against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

From Left bastion to Congress fortress

North Paravur was once a formidable Left turf. From 1982 to 2001, the CPI held the seat through leaders such as N Sivan Pillai and P Raju. In 1996, Satheesan, in his debut fight, narrowly lost to CPI's P Raju by 1,116 votes, a defeat that shaped his 'constituency-first' approach. For the next five years, Satheesan rented out a house in Paravur and worked hard.

In 2001, he flipped the seat, defeating P Raju by 2,734 votes. In 2006, even as the LDF swept Kerala under VS Achuthanandan wave, Satheesan retained Paravur, expanding his margin to 7,792 votes over CPI's KM Dinakaran. The climb continued with 11,349 votes against Pannyan Raveendran in 2011; 20,634 against Sarada Mohan in 2016; and 21,301 against MT Nixon in 2021.

From a 1,116-vote defeat to back-to-back wins exceeding 20,000 votes, the numbers chart the steady conversion of Paravur into one of central Kerala's safest Congress bastions.

This time, Satheesan's margin is politically symbolic. As the UDF's chief strategist and a potential chief ministerial candidate, any dip would be portrayed not just by the LDF but also by his rivals within the UDF as a dent in his leadership. A commanding win would reinforce his authority within the UDF and his bargain for the Chief Minister's post if the UDF wins.

The UDF in Paravur is more confident than ever. For the first time, it wrested the Paravur Block Panchayat from the LDF. North Paravur municipality, the block panchayat and all panchayats except Vadakkekkara are now under UDF rule. In 2025, the UDF won Chendamangalam, Chittatukara, Ezhikkara, Kottuvally, Puthanvelikkara and Varappuzha.

"We are stronger than ever in Paravur. With the anti-incumbency, or rather anti-Pinarayi, wave seen in the local body polls, we will have a bigger win than 2021," a senior Congress leader said, expressing confidence of pushing Sathesan's margin beyond 25,000 votes.

LDF's high-stakes calculation

For the LDF, the immediate aim is to flip that narrative. Sources say active talks are on to shift the seat from CPI to CPM and CPI will be compensated with Aluva, Perumbavoor or Piravom seat.

"Over the last 25 years, CPM has proposed taking Paravur from CPI and they vehemently opposed it. But this time talks are happening. In the local body polls, UDF secured only 6,000 more votes than LDF in the Assembly segment. They rule most panchayats with slight margins. LDF still has a good voter base here," a senior CPM leader said.

There is also internal acknowledgement that Satheesan has not faced a heavyweight since P Raju. "Every election, CPI would field someone for namesake and he would increase his margin. This time, there are strong demands to field a strong candidate," CPM sources said.

Among the names floated is N M Pearson, son of a late CPM leader N K Madhavan, described as a political observer and teacher with deep personal contacts in the constituency. He could contest as a CPM nominee.

If the seat swap does not materialise, the LDF is still inclined to back a strong Independent rather than a routine CPI candidate. Pearson can be fielded as a strong Independent backed by the Left.

The campaign will also target development. "Satheesan's personal relationship with voters has been his key advantage. Otherwise, as an MLA he has done little in terms of infrastructure. If we could pressurise Satheesan with a good fight, he will be forced to focus more on Paravur and it will affect the UDF's campaign elsewhere," CPM sources said.

NDA's social arithmetic

The NDA, too, is exploring new options. For the past decade, BDJS has contested here. Despite the constituency having over 68,000 Ezhava voters, the NDA has not fully consolidated that base.

Now the BJP wants to take over, prioritising winnability. The move gained momentum after former Paravur municipal chairperson and Congress leader Valsala Prasannakumar joined the BJP. Sources say she has been promised the seat.

"If Valsala contests under the BJP banner, it will be a game-changer," a BJP leader claimed. The strategy is to draw sections of Nair votes that often tilt towards Satheesan while tapping anti-Satheesan sentiment within Congress' A group.

"Many Congress leaders are not happy with Satheesan's way of functioning. Valsala's relationship with those anti-Satheesan groups could be in our favour. It will add more pressure on Satheesan," the leader added.

BDJS leaders, however, are resistant. "There are talks to swap seats. We have been offered Vypin, but we strongly believe BDJS can perform better this time in Paravur. Since all the SNDP Yogam units within the constituency are led by BDJS members, we could garner more votes from the Ezhava community," a senior BDJS leader said.

At its heart, North Paravur in 2026 is about perception as much as power. The LDF and NDA may not yet have a formula to dethrone Satheesan, but they are united in trying to erode his cushion, compress his margin and tether him to his home turf. If they succeed in forcing a tight fight, Satheesan's statewide campaign bandwidth could shrink. If they fail and his margin swells past 25,000, the fortress will look stronger than ever and so will Satheesan.