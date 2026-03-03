Anumol, 29, a resident of Cherthala, who was till a few days ago, charting out her wedding plans, is now busy making frantic calls to travel agents and her tense family back home after being stuck in Dubai. Her wedding is scheduled on March 12 at Mar Aphrem Jacobite Syrian Church, Vadavathoor in Kottayam.

In her rented apartment in Dubai, Anumol browses for the latest flight updates and checks emergency alerts issued by the authorities on her phone. In between, she keeps talking to her parents, assuring them that she would find a way to be there for her wedding.

In the past two days, Iran's barrage of missiles and drones have rattled Dubai, touted to be a safe haven for tourists. Retaliatory attacks have also targeted city's iconic buildings, triggering panic among the residents.

She had planned it well. The ticket was booked on Indigo flight to Kochi for February 28 and she had a whole week to prepare for the big day in her life. She is getting married to Albin, a pharmacist from Manarcad, Kottayam. There was also the excitement of meeting each other for the first time.

"Our families arranged the alliance. We have been talking over phone. We haven't met," said Anumol. Anumol, employed as an accountant in a private firm in Dubai, had started for the airport when alerts came in saying that the airport has been closed and flight operations suspended.

She was told by NORKA authorities to get in touch with a travel agent in Fujairah. "It was a chartered flight, but the fare is way too much for me to afford. The available flights are also being booked quickly," Anumol told Onmanorama. She has saved up enough for her wedding.

The crisis has upset her plans and exorbitant ticket fares add to her woes. Since the tension gripped the Middle East, flights have resumed in limited numbers from Dubai International Airport. Thousands of travellers are facing disruptions in journeys. Airlines have announced on their websites that only a very limited number of flights are being operated and priority is for existing bookings. Anumol said that they are closely following warnings.

Subhash, father of Anumol, said that they were hopeful that everything would go as planned. "We are really worried, this was totally unexpected. The fare they are demanding for tickets is too high. Also we are concerned, if somebody would dupe people by promising tickets considering the present situation. A function is also planned on March 8. The groom's family has also been very supportive, we pray that she comes home safely," said Subhash, who is an autodriver. He said he has requested the authorities for their intervention.

In a press note issued on Tuesday, NORKA authorities said that airline companies have not resumed regular services. Some of the stranded passengers reached Saudi Arabia and then plan to reach Kerala via Kuwait. Others are travelling by road via Oman hoping to find a flight to Kerala.