Wayanad: The Sulthan Bathery Munsiff Court has ordered the seizure of safari buses operated by the Forest Development Agency (FDA) under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, a move likely to disrupt jungle safari operations at the Muthanga Eco Tourism Centre ahead of the vacation.

The court on Tuesday directed the seizure of the vehicles in connection with a long-pending compensation case in which the Forest Department failed to remit ₹7,97,180, including ₹5 lakh awarded as additional compensation and accrued interest.

The case pertains to the death of Thazhathedath Rejeesh (30), a native of Koodallur near Vakery, who was killed in a wildlife attack in 2014. While the Forest Department had paid ₹6 lakh to the family in accordance with state government norms, the victim's mother, Saleela, later approached the court seeking additional compensation.

In 2021, the court ordered the department to pay an additional ₹5 lakh as solatium. The Forest Department challenged the order before the Sub Court, but the appeal was dismissed in 2023.

As the compensation remained unpaid, the court ordered the seizure of two vehicles in October 2025. The buses were later released based on assurances from the department. However, with the amount still unpaid, the court again ordered their seizure. Following the latest directive, forest officials surrendered the vehicles before the court.

The vehicles belong to the FDA, the Forest Department's responsible tourism wing, and are operated by local community members living in and around the sanctuary.

"We are filing a plea before the High Court soon seeking justice," said Varun Daliah, Wildlife Warden of Wayanad. He told Onmanorama that the vehicles technically belong to the FDA, which is a separate legal body of community members residing in and around the sanctuary.

"We do not agree with the judgment and will move the High Court soon," he said. The Wildlife Warden serves as the ex officio CEO of the FDA, while the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) is its chairman. "All the revenue generated goes back to the community," he added. He further pointed out that the incident had occurred within the sanctuary limits.

However, legal circles believe that the case would drag on further and the vehicles would remain non-operative for a few days.