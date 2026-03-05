Kochi: To make metro travel more accessible for visually impaired passengers, a Braille station map and Braille indicators on handrails have been introduced at Changampuzha Park Metro Station.

These facilities, implemented as part of DISHA, a project by CII - Young Indians, were inaugurated by KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Braille map and handrail indicators allow visually impaired travellers to easily locate entry gates, ticket counters, escalators, lifts, and platforms, enhancing their independence and safety within the station.

KMRL Director (Systems) Sanjay Kumar, Chief General Manager (Operations) A Manikandan, General Manager (HR) Mini Chabra, Chief Manager (Marketing) Muraleekrishnan, and Young Indians office-bearers Ashik Jain, Deepu Xavier and Mathew Kuruvilla spoke at the event.