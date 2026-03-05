The Kerala Cabinet on Thursday sanctioned 35 new posts in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) as part of a set of administrative and recruitment-related decisions.

The 35 sanctioned PSC posts include one Joint Secretary, three Under Secretaries, six Section Officers and 18 Assistants. In addition, the PSC will get one System Manager, one Network Engineer and one System Analyst, along with two Assistant Hardware Engineers and two Security Guards on daily wages.

The government also approved aided status for Markaz Unani Medical College, the only Unani medical college in the state to strengthen Unani medical education in Kerala and support the institution’s functioning through government assistance.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the creation of temporary Health Inspector Grade II posts in 436 grama panchayats where such positions do not currently exist. The panchayats have been permitted to make contract appointments through employment exchanges.

The government also decided to create 52 posts in the district judiciary establishment, including 18 Junior Superintendents, eight Bench Clerks, three Junior Superintendents and Head Clerk posts, and 23 Clerks.

In another move, the Cabinet decided to invite applications for 243 vacancies under the sports quota in government service for the 2020–24 period. The recruitment procedures will be revised to include additional competitions such as Commonwealth Championships conducted by recognised federations, Asian Championships, recognised international championships with participation from at least eight countries, and the Khelo India University Games.

The Cabinet also approved the 11th pay revision for employees of the Kerala Bharat Scouts and Guides and granted permission, subject to conditions, to implement the AICTE seventh pay revision for teachers in engineering colleges under the LBS Centre.

The retirement age of permanent employees of Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited has been raised from 58 to 60 years.

Among other administrative decisions, the government extended the tenure of K-Space Chief Executive Officer G Levin by one year. The tenure of State Literacy Mission Authority director A G Oleena has been extended for one year from June 1, 2025, while the contract period of Samagra Shiksha Kerala State Project Director Dr Supriya A R has been extended for one year from January 10, 2026.

The Cabinet also approved raising the borrowing limit of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation from ₹2,500 crore to ₹3,500 crore.

Several infrastructure-related tenders were also cleared, including ₹2.19 crore for the construction of the Avanippara bridge to a tribal colony in Pathanamthitta district, and approval of a revised estimate of ₹22.11 crore for the Munambam bridge project in Kasaragod district.