Wayanad: Amid growing public anger over the death of a farmer from Pachadi at Vadakkanad near here in an elephant attack, the Forest Department has begun preparations to launch a mission from Friday to either drive the animal away from the region or capture it using tranquiliser darts. The deceased, Kadangath Naduveettil Rejeev (37), was trampled to death around midnight on Tuesday.

The decision comes after reports that the elephant continued to enter human habitats on Wednesday night and also damaged crops. Farmers alleged that Forest Department officials had failed to act despite repeated complaints about frequent elephant raids on their farmland. Rejeev’s family refused to accept the body until forest officials gave a written assurance that all possible steps would be taken to capture the animal if it continued to threaten human life and crops.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan on Thursday issued an order to identify the problem elephant in the Kurichiad Range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, which has been entering human settlements, causing severe crop damage and posing a threat to people.

Once identified, officials will attempt to drive the animal back into the interior forest. If those efforts fail, the elephant will be tracked and closely monitored, and, if necessary, captured using tranquiliser darts with the help of a special veterinary team, the order said. After capture, the animal will be relocated to a safe area while ensuring minimal stress to it.

According to a Forest Department communiqué, the mission will be carried out in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). A technical committee has been formed for the operation, and its first meeting was held on Friday. Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary Wildlife Warden Varun Daliah will lead the mission, while State Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Arun Zachariah will head the technical team. WWS Veterinary Officer Dr Anomod will oversee field operations. The order also assigned the Northern Region Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Palakkad, to supervise preparations for the mission.

“We have already deployed our best trackers in the forest to locate the animal and closely monitor its movements,” said an official who preferred anonymity. “The two kumki elephants, Soorya and Pramukha, have also been shifted to forest areas near Pachadi at Vadakkanad, where the problem elephant has been entering human habitats,” he said, adding that a team of experienced veterinarians, including skilled darters, has been selected for the mission. If the elephant is found near human settlements, officials will first try to drive it back into the deep forest. Preparations to capture the animal will begin only if these attempts fail, the official added.